Montana Ag Network: trade mission strengthens and creates new ties in Asia

HELENA — Japan and South Korea are thousands of miles away from Montana, but they have close trade ties with the Treasure State. A recent trade mission to the two countries sought to strengthen existing relationships and build new ones, including in Montana’s top industry—agriculture.

Governor Greg Gianforte, Montana Department of Agriculture Director Jillien Streit, Montana agricultural producers, and other industry representatives traveled overseas for the mission.

Marian Davidson reports - watch the video:

Montana Ag: Montana trade mission strengthens, creates new trade ties in Asia

“It’s important that we tell the Montana story,” Gianforte said. “We took wheat and barley growers, we took stock growers.”

Montana has established ties with both Japan and South Korea, they are consistently some of the Treasure State’s top trading partners. According to the Montana Governor’s Office, Montana exported $38-million in wheat sales to both Japan and South Korea last year.

“They have very high specifications for their millers in both countries,” Streit said. “They like high-quality products, and Montana is the source.”

Streit says there is growing demand for other products that Montana-grown and raised goods can fill.

While overseas, Streit said they met with Nippn, a Japanese company that mills flour, produces flour-related products and manufactures other packaged foods. She said Nippn expressed an interest in protein.

“They are very excited about protein, and that excites me because Montana has an amazing protein profile,” Streit said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s our wheat, our barley, our pulses or our beef—we are a protein state.”

The trade mission also sought to expand Montana beef exports to Japan and South Korea. Japan already has a strong Wagyu beef market, but Streit says there are other opportunities for Montana-raised beef.

“What they will export from us in large quantities, not just from Montana but from the US, is tongue and intestines and some of the areas of the stomach,” Streit said. “While we in the states might not eat those products, in Japan, it’s a delicacy.”

Along with strengthening existing relationships, Streit and Gianforte said the trade mission also forged new relationships.

“There’s no question that we made some new relationships on this trip that will expand our export markets for Montana producers,” Gianforte said.

Japan and South Korea are not the only overseas nations with an interest in Montana agricultural products. So far this year, Streit has also been to Panama, Peru and Colombia with the USDA. When it comes to promoting Montana-raised and grown goods around the world, she said she is not slowing down.

“I like to say Montana is Grandma’s cupboard—you can go in there and you can find anything that you need,” Streit said. ‘We have it, and we want to figure out how to get it to you.”