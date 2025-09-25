Montana Ag Network: 'Jordan's Pumpkins for a Cause'

VAUGHN — A Montana family's annual pumpkin picking tradition is helping support farmers, ranchers and veterans with disabilities through a unique agricultural foundation.

Phil Schroeder and his son Jordan have spent months tending their pumpkin patch in preparation for the 11th annual "Jordan's Pumpkins for a Cause" event, which offers free pumpkins, popcorn and hayrides while raising money for charity.

Tim McGonigal reports - watch the video:

Montana Ag Network: Pumpkins For A Cause

"Just a wonderful family time," Phil Schroeder said.

The Saturday event at the family's farm serves as their way of giving back to the community that has supported them since moving to the area with Jordan, who has a disability.

"We have been supported by our community, ever since we moved here with Jordan's disability. And this is an opportunity for us to give back to the community and say thank you for what you do for Jordan," Phil Schroeder said.

MTN News

This year's beneficiary is the Cutting Fences Foundation, a Montana organization founded in 2022 by Kendra Lewis, an occupational therapy student who grew up around farming in Geraldine.

"We serve farmers, ranchers and veterans in agriculture who are living with a disability or illness. Really, with the hopes of restoring function, independence and quality of life," Lewis said.

Lewis recognized a gap in support services while studying occupational therapy.

"While I was in OT school, really stumbled across the fact that our farmers and ranchers who have had an accident or have a disability really didn't have a lot of support specific to that lifestyle," Lewis said.

Working with advocacy groups like the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, Cutting Fences has built a loan closet filled with adaptive equipment for agricultural workers.

"So things like power wheelchairs with tracks on them, different lift systems to get into tractors, things like that," Lewis said.

Lewis estimates Cutting Fences has loaned about 10 pieces of equipment and helps people navigate the process of purchasing their own adaptive tools. The organization reaches clients across Montana through outreach efforts and Lewis' Cutting Fences podcast.

"I've frequently had, equipment drop offs that have resulted in happy tears," Lewis said.

The partnership with Jordan's Pumpkins for a Cause holds special meaning for Lewis and her organization.

"And for somebody to put their hands and their knees in the dirt like the Schroeders have for our cause, there's no words for it. It really, truly means so much," Lewis said.

The event will be at the Schroeder farm at 87 Meridian Lane a few miles northwest of Vaughn (see map below), and includes free admission and parking, as well as popcorn and hay rides.

Click here to visit the Facebook page.