Montana Ag Network: Huson couple rescues 50 alpacas

HUSON — When Madison County law enforcement called for help saving 50 severely neglected alpacas, a Huson couple answered.

Kim and Travis Williams took them in at Pronking Pastures Rescue and Sanctuary.

“That's a lot to take on at one time,” Kim Williams said. “It’s scary, but we have to, I mean, there was no other option. It was that or euthanasia.”

Watch to learn more about Pronking Pastures Rescue and Sanctuary:

Huson couple rescues 50 alpacas

The alpacas came from rough conditions, receiving little food or care. Madison County law enforcement removed more than 100, finding homes for some before reaching out to rescues. They called Pronking Pastures, who took 50 alpacas and one llama.

“When I got the phone call, I panicked at first and I looked at my husband. I said, ‘Oh my gosh, we've got to start finding resources and trying to figure out what to do.’ And he laughed at me and he said, ‘This is what we do,’” Williams said.

The couple started Pronking Pastures more than a decade ago. Named for the run alpacas do when they are happy, they wanted to help heal alpacas and veterans, like Travis Williams. Now, they rehabilitate, rehome and provide sanctuary for all types of rescued animals.

When the call came in from Madison County a few weeks ago, the couple was already caring for about 60 animals. The thought of 50 more was daunting for the couple, but taking them was an easy choice.

“Everyone that's willing to fight for their health, we're willing to do it for them,” she said.

For both the alpacas and their caretakers, it has been a fight. The pack was in terrible condition when they arrived. Many had infections, wounds and were severely malnourished.

Watch previous coverage: Huson sanctuary gives animals a paw-sitive new life

Huson sanctuary gives animals a paw-sitive new life

The couple is working around the clock, with the help of emergency visits from their veterinarian, to rehabilitate them. They have a makeshift critical care ward in their barn.

“We had a lot of high expectations, I think, when they came here, in hopes that they'll rebound quite quickly. When they came here, we saw that that was not going to be the case,” Williams said. “We spend a lot of nights up just worrying about health of different alpacas.”

Despite their best efforts, some of the alpacas were too far gone.

“We have lost some. It’s just been heart-wrenching because we're not in this line of work for the loss,” she said. “That's just that's hard. We get into it for all the happy-ending stories, the adoptions.”

For Williams, all the hardship and work are worth it when, despite the odds, the alpacas make it. Recently, an alpaca she found passed out in the field took a turn for the better, giving her hope.

“Thomas, one of the alpacas who I thought for sure had passed, rebounded and is now able to walk and stand,” she said. “I mean, it’s just moments like that are ones that I'm gonna hold on to during moments of alpacas that we've lost.”

Caroline Weiss/MTN News Kim and Travis Williams of Pronking Pastures Rescue and Sanctuary are looking for a hand with the hay after rescuing 50 severely neglected alpacas from Madison County.

The rescue is looking for help making more of these moments. From all the hay to all the healthcare, the costs have added up quickly. Pronking Pastures, a non-profit, is looking for donations to help continue the alpacas care.

“We appreciate people stopping by, too — and meet the alpacas and see exactly who you're donating to. These are great, great animals,” Williams said. “I love to share them with others.”

Williams hopes to, eventually, find new homes for all the alpacas. In the meantime, they are hanging out in the fields, eating, showing off their personalities and some are even starting to run.

“When law enforcement dropped them off, it was really exciting because they hadn't seen them run before,” she said. “That’s the whole vision of a pronk. When you’re just happy, free of any fears or worries, that’s what we want to see for everybody that comes here.”

