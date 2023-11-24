MGGA 'Crop Classic '23' showcases Ag innovations and education

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Grain Growers Association is holding its Annual "Crop Classic '23" Trade Show and Convention. Since the events inception, it's outgrown its former location at the Heritage Inn in Great Falls.

On November 28-30 at the Montana ExpoPark's Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena, for a price of $250 per ticket, attendees will be provided with daily meals, entertainment, and educational opportunities.

The Montana Grain Growers Association is excited to announce that it will host a number of leaders in grain and canola industries, as well as the newest farming technology for display, and it will also hold keynote speaking events on promoting mental health in agriculture.

"Our technology panel this year is going to bring in John Deere seed and sprayer's with an eye on where we're going in the future. Where that sprayer can learn from itself and pick out weeds in the field and learn from itself. It's going to be interesting and just an opportunity for everybody," explained Boyd Heilig, Chairmain of the "Crop Classic '23."

The three day event is opportunity for growers far and wide to educate themselves on the future of the industry.

To attend the "Crop Classic '23" hosted by the Montana Grain Growers Association, click here for the Exhibitor/Sponsor registrations form as well as the Attendee registration form.

For further questions, you can contact the Montana Grain Growers Office at 406-761-4596.

