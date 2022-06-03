Moms Demand Action rally at capitol

HELENA — Advocates of stricter gun laws held a series of rallies in cities across the state Thursday evening.

The rally was organized by volunteers with Moms Demand Action in response to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 children and two adults.

About 150 people gathered on the lawn of the capitol.

Local representatives of the organization told MTN when they were at the capitol last week that they would like to see mandatory background checks, background checks for weapons purchased at gun shows, and laws that would remove a gun from an individual experiencing a mental health crisis.

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins addressed the rally.

“When it comes to the safety of our children on school campuses, ladies and gentlemen, there cannot be a margin of error. Especially when the research shows that there is significant doubt casted upon the abilities of teachers to take on an active shooter,” says Mayor Wilmot Collins.

The governor's office told MTN that after the group's first request for a meeting last Wednesday, the governor's office reached out to them and set up a time.