Mom-daughter duo serve up cool summer treats in Fairfield

While the summer is winding down, it's not to late to visit Fairfield and get a little taste of the only soft-serve business in town - Tin Can Treats ( Facebook ).

Crystal and Kaylie Bender sell soft-serve ice cream and snow cones from their vintage-style trailer.

Their first year doing this, Crystal thought it was a great way to provide something new to the Fairfield community.

"The first year is way better than we thought," Crystal said. "Blown away. Lots of people come from Augusta and Choteau, and a lot of people come from Great Falls."

She added, "There’s no soft-serve ice cream or any real treat place to go to in the afternoon. Everything in Fairfield closes after five."

While providing something unique to the town of Fairfield was important, Kaylie says it also helps her gain some hands-on experience.

Kaylie said, "I did some concessions at the pool, and I really liked it, and since my mom had this idea for a while, just cooking on the burner, she asked if I wanted to do this, I said yes, and I kind of got dragged into it."

Crystal added that it's also just a fun and simple way for her daughter to earn money.

After a successful first year, Crystal and Kaylie aim to continue next summer and hope to make it an annual tradition.

Crystal says the shop will remain open on Fridays after school and Saturdays until "the weather gets cold."

Tin Can Treats is located at the Mills Ford Car Lot in Central Avenue. The shop is open Monday-Saturday from 12:30-8 p.m. Opening and closing times may vary.



