MLEA hold 176th officer graduation

HELENA — The Montana Law Enforcement Academy held its 176th graduation ceremony Tuesday at the Helena Civic Center.

These officers will be sent throughout the state to join local law enforcement agencies.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen attended the ceremony and assisted in handing out awards and graduation certificates.

Along with graduating officers, Tuesday was also used as a celebration of Mike McCarthy's career.

McCarthy has spent decades working in multiple facets of law enforcement, most recently, working at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy as an operations manager and officer instructor.

There he taught nearly six thousand students over 15 years. McCarthy reflected on his career and the people he's helped over the years

“In all areas of law enforcement all the way from crime scene photography, to firearms, to defensive tactics, to swat training, it's been a wonderful career, it really has,” says McCarthy.

His son, Sean McCarthy, who chose to follow his father’s footsteps into law enforcement, gave a speech to commemorate his father’s service and thank him for his impact on the community.

