Missoula Police Department provides update on VA clinic incident

MISSOULA – The Missoula Police Department is releasing additional information about an incident that drew a large law enforcement presence to the Missoula VA clinic on Thursday.

MPD spokeswoman Lydia Arnold stated in a news release that a report was made "regarding a disturbance with weapons involved at the VA clinic jeopardizing the lives of those in the clinic.”

Law enforcement responded to the clinic on West Broadway and “used strategic methods to ensure the safety of those involved, the surrounding public, and take the suspect into custody,” the release states.

James Dobson/MTN News

No physical injuries have been reported, however, Arnold says MPD “understands there are different emotional responses when a person or community feels their safety has been jeopardized.”

The suspect was taken into custody without incident with Arnold noting that “many of the initial reported concerns could not be corroborated” following an investigation.

The case has been turned over to the Missoula County Attorney’s Office which will determine whether criminal charges will be filed in connection with the incident.