Brown Bear Lacrosse Academy takes another Guinness World Record

MISSOULA - Ryan Hanavan has been coaching lacrosse for nearly 30 years, but in the last few years, he and his son have made a habit of breaking Guinness World Records.

Last June the pair made a new record for the highest number of lacrosse passes in a single minute.

Then on Friday, June 30, 2023, the pair broke the record for the number of passes, ten meters away, in 60 minutes with 2,504 passes — which is about 41 passes per minute.

Ryan Hanavan and his wife, Amy, own the Sports Barn, and they often work with the Missoula Lacrosse Club, a local non-profit.

Ryan runs the Brown Bear Lacrosse Academy and is a high school lacrosse coach.

After Logan and his dad finished the hour of constant passes, their muscles were sore, but they were excited to have another world record under their belt.

"I'm super happy right now, but at the same time, I have like these blisters, my arms are on fire," Ryan said right after they finished.

The pair started doing challenges as a way to stay active during COVID-19. Now they are looking forward to breaking the next record.

"I've been coaching for 26 years now, and I've been playing this sport since you know, forever. It's all about giving back, and it's all about teaching. What I found is the best way I respond is kind of that positive message and positive development," Ryan said.

The next record the team will look to break is the longest indoor box lacrosse game played, which is currently at 25 hours long.

Whatever the next challenge, the pair is just happy to do it together.

“Me and My dad, it’s just nice to hang out with him and do stuff and be a part of this with him," Logan said.

You can find more information on Brown Bear Lacrosse Academy and the Sports Barn on their website.