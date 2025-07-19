Fire continues to burn in Missoula's Pattee Canyon

MISSOULA — A wildfire in Pattee Canyon continues to burn on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

The Deer Fire was reported in the Pattee Creek/Deer Creek area on the Missoula Ranger District just before 9:00 p.m. on Friday, July 18.

The fire has grown to 30 acres and is located about three miles southeast of the Crazy Canyon Trailhead and 2.5 miles north of Miller Peak.

Currently, 70 personnel are working to contain the fire, which is burning in timber and mixed conifer.

Fire activity includes creeping, spotting, and torching, with officials noting poor relative humidity recoveries overnight.

Weather conditions are creating additional concerns for firefighters. While today will be slightly cooler, dry and breezy conditions will continue.

Minimum relative humidity values in the low 20s and gusts of 20-25 mph will bring near-critical fire weather concerns.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

At this time, there are no fire restrictions in place, and no road, trail, or area closures have been implemented.

The Missoula County Sheriff's office also reports there are no warnings or evacuation notices in place as of Saturday morning.