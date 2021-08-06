Watch
News

Actions

Missing Person Advisory issued for Missoula teen

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for 14-year old Kaylee Jane Barber
Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for 14-year old Kaylee Jane Barber
Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for 14-year old Kaylee Jane Barber
Posted at 11:36 AM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 13:36:46-04

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for 14-year old Kaylee Jane Barber.

Kaylee is 5'7", 140 pounds, green eyes, red hair, and was last seen on Thursday, August 5, at Hellgate High School in Missoula.

She was wearing a black tank top and black ripped jeans.

According to the Missoula Police Department, Kaylee is missing her medications and is suicidal.

Kaylee may possibly be with another runaway, Johnathan (John) Brent Nelson.

If you have any information about Kaylee, you're asked to call the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300, or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share your story ideas here