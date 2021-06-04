Sen. Daines tours Malmstrom Air Force Base

U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) is getting a better understanding of current events at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls.

Malmstrom is home to the 341st Missile Wing, which operates and maintains 150 Minuteman III nuclear intercontinental ballistic missiles. The missiles are located in silos across north and central Montana.

He toured the base Thursday morning with Colonel Anita Feugate Opperman, the 341st Missile Wing commander, received a security briefing, toured the new helicopter hangar and Tactical Response Force facility, and discussed the importance of supporting Malmstrom and the Great Falls community.

Along with the tour, he said he got an update on the threat China poses to the U.S. "This reminds us once again of the importance of the mission at Malmstrom because China poses a very real threat to our national security. I'm grateful to the men and women who keep us safe because we're strong,” Daines said.

Last month, U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) toured the base along with the Air Force Chief of Staff and the leader of Air Force Global Strike Command.