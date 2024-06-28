New director named for Montana VA Health Care System

GREAT FALLS — The Montana VA announced on Friday the appointment of Duane Gill as the new director for the Montana VA Health Care System.

Gill will become the new director effective June 30; he has been serving as the interim director, according to a news release.

Gill said: “I am proud to have worked hard enough to be accepted to lead such a dedicated healthcare team. The Montana VA works hard every day to serve our veterans. I plan on matching that hard work and dedication – our veterans deserve nothing less than our best.”

Prior to filling the temporary position as interim director, Gill was the director of the VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System since June 2020.

He had previously served as the healthcare system's associate director from 2014 to 2017, leaving the position to serve as the deputy director of a larger healthcare system in Colorado, and later as the acting director of VA medical facilities in Kentucky and Colorado.

He is a U.S. Navy veteran and Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. He earned a master's degree in management from Indiana Wesleyan University and a bachelor's degree in political science from Eastern Kentucky University.

Gill joined the VA in 2002 as a secretary in the Chaplain's Office of VA's Robely Rex Medical Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Montana VA Health Care System serves about 49,000 enrolled veterans across Montana.

