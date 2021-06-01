Montana Veterans Memorial hosts annual ceremony

GREAT FALLS — The annual Memorial Day ceremony was held at the Montana Veterans Memorial in Great Falls on Monday to honor and remember service men and women who died while serving our nation.

Since it opened in 2006, the Montana Veterans Memorial has placed more than 7,436 tiles honoring Montana veterans both living and deceased. The group adds about 200 new tiles every year, on Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

The presentation of colors was performed by the Malmstrom Air Force Base Honor Guard, followed by an invocation given by U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Heather Bodwell.

The keynote speaker was Montana Adjutant General Major General John Hronek, the commander of the Montana National Guard.

A traditional bagpipe salute was performed by Jesse Callender of the Great Falls Pipe Band.

A Blackfeet Tribal Blessing was given by Chief Earl Old Person. Tim Davis, Marvin Weatherwax, and the Blackfeet Veterans Honor Guard also participated in the ceremony.

Members of the Sound Of The Falls choral group sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "God Bless America" during the event.

The ceremony concluded with a benediction provided by MVMA Chaplain Jim Porter and a trumpet player sounding 'Taps' to honor all service members who have passed.