Montana VA nurse awarded for excellence

HELENA — A nurse at the Montana VA healthcare system at Fort Harrison has been recognized for excellence.

Jason Lyth, a nurse manager, received the honor.

Lyth has worked for the VA for the past three years; before that, he served in the Army for 14 years.

He oversees the ICU, emergency department, post-anesthesia, and traveling nurses.

Lyth’s supervisor, Jill Tholt, presented the award.

She said that Lyth does not manage his staff - rather, he serves them.

“He’s a dedicated staff member. He cares about his staff, and he absolutely is amazing with the veterans. He takes great care of veterans. He takes great pride in managing his units and managing his staff. He absolutely deserved it,” Tholt said.

Lyth said, “[It is something] I was definitely not expecting, but it’s always well received. I love my staff and I love to take care of my staff. So I guess that they decided to try and take care of me.”

Lyth’s staff nominated him for the award.

The Chief Nursing Officer for the Veterans Health Administration, Dr. M. Christopher Saslo, attended the ceremony as a guest speaker and congratulated Lyth on his award.