Montana National Guard names top soldiers in 'Best Warrior' competition

HELENA — After five days of demanding physical and mental challenges, the Montana National Guard has named its top Soldiers in the 2026 Best Warrior Competition.

The annual competition, held April 13–17, brings together selected junior enlisted Soldiers and non-commissioned officers from across the state to compete in more than 20 events, all designed to test physical endurance, technical skills, and decision-making under pressure.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

ImageFor Sheteron, the experience proved more challenging than expected.

“It was a lot more physically and mentally grueling than I thought going into this,” he said. “But it was a great challenge… I’m very proud to be here and represent the state of Montana.”

He added that the competition tested not just endurance, but preparation, both in the gym and through studying.

“I did a lot of studying… a lot of running, long runs, lots of hikes… trying to be as physically and mentally tough as possible,” Sheteron said.

Now, he’s already focused on what comes next.

“The work’s just beginning… get back to the gym… train harder and get ready for regionals,” he said.

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For Bechtold, earning the title comes with both pride and added pressure.

“I feel good… I feel a little bit of pressure now,” he said. “I’ve got to go to regionals and I want to compete there as well.”

He says preparation for the competition required a mix of physical training and hands-on experience.

“A lot of rucking, running, and studying… and just getting hands-on with weapon systems and basic soldier tasks,” he said.

He also emphasized the camaraderie built throughout the week.

“I met a lot of guys… and became really good friends,” Bechtold said. “Everyone did amazing.”

A LOOK AT SOME OF THE COMPETITION:

Montana National Guard troops compete for title of 'Best Warrior'

Montana National Guard leadership says the competition plays a key role in strengthening the force as a whole.

Command Sergeant Major Dennis Mora, Montana Army National Guard State Sergeant Major, said events like the Best Warrior Competition help sharpen essential skills while building mental and physical toughness across the organization.

“Events like this sharpen our soldiers’ warrior skills, their battle drills, and mental and physical toughness,” Mora said.

He added that the impact extends beyond the competitors themselves.

“They put a lot of miles on this week… and they’ll take that experience back to their units,” Mora expressed.

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Brigadier General Trent Gibson, the Adjutant General of Montana, said the recognition reflects years of effort, much of it happening outside of official training time.

“This has been years of work, years of training. Most of these guys are traditional soldiers,” Gibson explained. “They're doing this stuff after work. They're doing this on the weekends at home.”

He said competitions like this are essential to building resilience and readiness.

“You’ve got to bring your A game… it’s not just physical, it’s the mental challenge and the grit that gets you through,” Gibson said.

Both winners will now move on to represent Montana at the regional Best Warrior Competition in North Dakota this summer, where they will compete against top Soldiers from across the region for a chance to advance to the national level.

Full list of 2026 competitors: