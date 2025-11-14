Montana man recognized by President Trump at Veterans Day ceremony

MISSOULA — Dale Stovall, a military veteran from Missoula, made a trip to Washington, D.C. for Veterans Day earlier this week for what came as a surprise to him. President Trump recognized Stovall, along with two other veterans, in a speech Tuesday that highlighted Stovall's heroic efforts decades ago in Vietnam.

“He was a brave guy. Dale received the famous Air Force Cross and the Distinguished Flying Cross and two Silver Stars, making him the fourth most combat-decorated Air Force Academy grad of all time,” said President Trump during a Veterans Day ceremony.

Stovall, who was a helicopter pilot in the United States Air Force, explained, “When Katie called me up, and I said on the telephone back here, this is from the White House. I said, this is a big scam. Then the second call came, and I answered the phone. She said, it's not a scam. I'm from the White House. And we want you to come out here."

Watch to hear from Dale Stovall:

Missoula Vietnam veteran recognized by President Trump during Veterans Day ceremony

Stovall was recognized by President Trump for his heroic actions rescuing fellow downed airmen, such as his rescue of Roger Locker.

“They were firing everything you can possibly imagine. I could see a black cloud where all the aircraft exploded," Stovall said. “I get the MIG call. Jolly MIG. So I was looking at a map. My copilot was flying. I didn't realize how high we are. So I flip it upside down.”

“I rolled it out sideways. All this energy went sideways. And I started bouncing about 40 feet in the air, going sideways," Stovall told MTN. "And I make about four big bounces. And all of a sudden, the helicopter smooths out. I see a big going by at about 500 yards. I'm back in the game.”

Stovall says that after his first rescue of Locker, he was hooked on those types of dangerous rescue missions.

Dale Stovall

“When I recovered the first guy that I picked up, when I got back, I realized I had a lifelong impact on him and his family. And that was nearly narcotic in the effect that I wanted to do this over and over and over. So I became very aggressive about making combat rescues after that.”

Stovall ended up flying several more rescue missions during his single tour in Vietnam, saving a total of 12 soldiers behind enemy lines. And decades later, he was recognized by the President of the United States.

“He retired as a Brigadier General after 31 years of service. General Stovall, you are a legend,” said President Trump.

But Stovall also says, it wasn’t just him.

“We were all in there. And that was our whole thing. Our motto is, 'Others may live. That's the Jolly Green motto. And that's what we believed in. So I had the very best mission in Vietnam, the very best mission.”

Dale Stovall held the rank of Captain during his time in Vietnam; he ultimately advanced to the rank of Brigadier General.