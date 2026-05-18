MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE — From physical fitness challenges to time on the shooting range, 341st Security Forces Squadron members alongside Airmen from across Malmstrom Air Force Base spent the week recognizing National Police Week, observed through May 10th to May 16th, with events focused on service, sacrifice and camaraderie.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

Malmstrom AFB observes National Police Week

National Police Week is observed each year to honor law enforcement officers who serve their communities and remember those who lost their lives in the line of duty. At Malmstrom, that recognition also extends to military law enforcement, the airmen responsible for protecting the base, its mission and the people who live and work there.

2nd Lt. Robert Scott, the officer in charge of organizing Police Week at Malmstrom, said the week is about recognizing both civilian first responders and the defenders serving on base.

“Police Week began in 1962 by an order from President John F. Kennedy, and what we do every year is we celebrate our first responders,” Scott said. “Here at Malmstrom, we celebrate our defenders as well, those that go out and defend the complex.”

That mission includes protecting Malmstrom’s missile complex, which covers about 13,800 square miles across Montana, along with the base itself and the surrounding community.

Events throughout the week included a Fallen Defender Ruck, sports tournaments, fitness challenges, shooting events and ceremonies with local law enforcement partners, including the Great Falls Police Department and Cascade County Sheriff's Office.

Scott said the Fallen Defender Ruck was held to memorialize defenders who lost their lives in the line of duty, while other events were meant to strengthen camaraderie and build esprit de corps among those serving.

For many airmen, the week also serves as a reminder of the legacy behind the uniform.

“For me personally, this holds a lot of significance,” Scott said. “Just remembering those that came before me and those that wore the beret for me and the badge before me… making sure we uphold their legacy.”

The week also highlights the young airmen who are beginning their careers in Security Forces. Scott said more than 60% of Malmstrom’s defender force is between 18 and 20 years old, with many serving in their first job out of high school.

“They show up every day professional, ready to work, ready to serve,” Scott said.

For Malmstrom’s defenders, Police Week is not only about remembering fallen officers, but also about supporting those who continue to serve today. Through training, competition, ceremonies and community partnerships, the week gives airmen a chance to reflect on the responsibility they carry and the legacy they are now part of.

Scott said he is thankful for the base community and law enforcement partners who helped make the week meaningful and successful.