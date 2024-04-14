Malmstrom AFB celebrates 'Month of the Military Child'

MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE — In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on a celebration at Malmstrom Air Force Base to mark "Month of the Military Child."
Below is the transcript of the video provided by Paul Sanchez:
Did you know that there are more than 1.6 million military children around the world serving right along with mom and dad?
James Yracheta the Child And Needs Services Flight Chief At Malmstrom Air Force Base explains why everyone on base is wearing Purple! So today we are celebrating the our military children, right? So every year in April is designated the month of the military child. So we want to do for them show our appreciation is just have a big celebration with them and salute and thank them for the sacrifice that they make in moving across the the US, the world's serving along with their parents.
Military families move on an average of every 2 to 3 years.
James shares we have four kids and they're all born in different locations. We call them our souvenirs, you know? So, yeah, that's great. Where were they born at? So we have actually two born from Alaska, one South Carolina and we have a Montana baby as well.
So all month long, military families all over the world will be wearing purple to recognize the hardships our children's face as we serve our nation.