Honoring a Former Tomb Guard from Montana

GREAT FALLS — The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, located in Arlington National Cemetery, is one of the nation's most sacred monuments. Established in 1921, the tomb serves as a somber tribute to unidentified American soldiers who gave their lives in combat.

The tomb's inscription reads, "Here rests in honored glory an American soldier known but to God," symbolizing the ultimate sacrifice made by those whose identities remain unknown. This powerful monument represents all unidentified service members who have perished in defense of the United States.

Guarded 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, by the Tomb Guard sentinels, an elite unit within the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, also known as "The Old Guard."

This unit, established in 1784, is the oldest active-duty infantry regiment in the U.S. Army. The Tomb Guards, a highly disciplined group, are selected through a rigorous process and undergo extensive training to ensure they perform their duties with the utmost precision and respect.

These soldiers patrol the tomb in a meticulous pattern, maintaining a constant vigil regardless of weather conditions, a reflection of their unwavering commitment to honoring America's fallen heroes.

Among these esteemed individuals was John Ranum of Great Falls, who served as a sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier from 1960 to 1961.

For 14 months, Ranum walked the mat at the Tomb, fulfilling a duty that requires both physical endurance and emotional strength.

His wife Joyce recalls the significance of his role, emphasizing the solemnity and silence that envelops the area.

"There's a sign that says 'silence' as you approach the tomb. It's a highly respected place," Joyce shared. "And if people do talk in the stand, the guard will admonish them and ask them to please be silent."

Guarding the Tomb is a grueling task, but one that John fulfilled with dedication. He and his wife were well-known members of the Great Falls community, contributing to their hometown for many years.

John spent his post-military career selling farm machinery, while Joyce worked in the Lutheran Bishop's office. Their lives were intertwined with service both to their country and their community.

After John’s passing on March 13, 2023, at the age of 86, his legacy was honored with a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on July 29th. John was interred in the Columbarium at Arlington, a place reserved for those who have served their nation with distinction.



"He had a brain tumor that set him back for about a month before he died," Joyce shared. "We had the funeral here in Great Falls and at his home church in Starbuck, Minnesota. And then he has been interred at the Columbarium as of July 29th."

Reflecting on John's life, Joyce expressed pride not only in his service as a Tomb Guard but also in the life they built together.

"We met when he was a 47-year-old bachelor, and I had three teenage boys. Obviously, John was very proud of being a tomb guard. That was a big part of his life," she reminisced.

John Ranum’s story is a testament to the dedication of those who serve at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the profound impact that service has on their lives and the lives of those around them.

His legacy continues to be remembered and honored both in Great Falls and at Arlington National Cemetery.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier remains a powerful symbol of sacrifice and serves as a reminder of the costs of war.

Those who guard it, like John Ranum, dedicate themselves to ensuring that these unknown soldiers, and the values they represent, are never forgotten.