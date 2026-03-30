Helena hosts 'Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans' event

HELENA — Military veterans, families, and community members came together for the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Walk and ceremony at the Montana state capitol on Monday, honoring those who served, even though five decades have passed since the war’s end.

Vietnam veterans honored and remembered - watch:

Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans ceremony in Helena

“What we want to do is make sure they are recognized, that they get closure, and there are a lot of times you just do not have that as an individual,” said Col. Ray Read, a Vietnam veteran.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News A "We love our Vietnam vets" sign was displayed in the annual walk.

Many Vietnam veterans did not get recognition like this when they first returned home. Now, decades later, Montanans are making sure that over 36,000 Montanans who served in Vietnam are seen and remembered.

“To remember Vietnam service fully, men, women, all backgrounds, all sacrifices,” Brigadier General Renea V. Dorvall said.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Magpie singers and drummers perform Eagle and Flag song.

Around 1,850 Montanans who served in Vietnam were native american, and an eagle and flag song was played to recognize them.

Monday’s walk isn’t just about looking back; it’s about honoring these veterans in the present, and ensuring their stories are never forgotten, the veterans still with us, the 267 Montanans lost in the war, and the 18 prisoners of war and missing in action.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News A wreath was placed for POWMIA of Vietnam.

“We had a great walk, we had a lot of people involved, just as you saw what is inside the rotunda here, we filled the chairs again, so it's just great,” Read shared.

A simple walk, carrying a powerful message: welcome home.

