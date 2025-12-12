Great Falls hosts 'Wreaths Across America'

The Great Falls High School Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps spent the day at the Veterans of Foreign Wars building, preparing wreaths for the annual Wreaths Across America event, which brings together veterans, active-duty service members, students, and volunteers to remember fallen heroes.

"I think it's a really, like, heart-touching thing, because there's even veterans going out of their way to put wreaths on the tombstones for veterans who have lost their lives for our country," said Heaven Hathaway, a member of the JROTC.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

'Wreaths Across America' in Great Falls

This is the second year that the national custom has taken hold in Great Falls. Students tied threads to the backs of wreaths to keep them secure once they were placed in the cemetery.

“We're doing the exact same thing we did last year. We tie strings on the back so that the wreaths don't blow away when we put them on headstones,” explained Aubrey-Marie Clark.

For many participants, the ritual has personal significance.

"The wreath-making is done to honor the veterans who served our country and me. I'm going to be honoring my great-grandfather, Ernie, by putting one on his gravestone today,” said Hayley Decker, who joined JROTC to carry on her family's service legacy.

"I wanted to join the JROTC program to finish what they started."

Cadets say giving back in this way allows them to interact with veterans and express gratitude.

"I have a really good military background, and being able to cherish and know that I'm doing something for veterans is very good for me," said Hathaway.

Volunteers around the country fluff wreaths, prepare ribbons, and cut twine in anticipation of the national day of remembrance.

On Saturday, December 13th, wreaths will be placed in more than 30,000 cemeteries around the country.

"It just makes you feel really good as a person, especially when you get to meet veterans who are still alive, and they thank you and tell you how much they appreciate it," Clark told me.

The Great Falls ceremony will take place at Highland Cemetery, located at 2010 33rd Avenue South, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 13.

For more information, visit this link.