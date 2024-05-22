Fort Harrison hosts anti-terrorism training exercise

HELENA — In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports from Fort Harrison, where military personnel and civilian first-responders participated in a mass-casualty training exercise. Agencies involved included the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office, St. Peter's Health, and the FBI.
Below is the video transcript provided by Paul Sanchez:
A large scale Anti-Terrorism Exercise happened today at Fort Harrison, drawing participation from multiple agencies.
Eric Huebner the Anti-Terrorism and Force Protection Officer for the Montana Army National Guard, talks with MTN News. This is a joint exercise. It's important for us to to coordinate with, the community responders, first responders, the local law enforcement, medical fire so that we can all operate as efficiently as possible if something were to happen here on Fort Harrison.
As part of the scenario, protesters blocked the road as a counter-protester drives through a group of protesters, creating mass casualties.
Eric continues that we have about 50 people out here probably today. We've got 10 to 15 Army personnel soldiers out here. We've got response from Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, the the FBI, Saint Peter's, the VA's fire, medical and police are all involved in their response.
At the end of the day, training like this makes sure everyone is always ready and prepared.