Emergency response training at Malmstrom AFB on Thursday

The 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base will be conducting an emergency response exercise on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

The training will run from about noon until 4 p.m.

A Malmstrom spokesperson said the exercise is an opportunity "for multiple agencies to practice contingency operations in response to a simulated incident on base."

Visitors should expect delays at the gates, facility lockdowns, and traffic detours on base during the exercise.

There may also be increased alarms, sirens, notifications, and security measures during the exercise.



