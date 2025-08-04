Daines talks about defense funding and the Sentinel Project during Malmstrom visit

MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE — U.S. Senator Steve Daines of Montana stopped by Malmstrom Air Force Base on Monday, August 4, 2025, where he met with base leadership and spoke about the ongoing efforts to strengthen national defense capabilities.

Before heading on base, Daines shared his thoughts on the importance of Malmstrom’s mission, and the importance Montana plays in national security.

Madison Collier talks with Senator Daines - watch:

Senator Daines visits Malmstrom AFB

“What this mission has done right here, in Great Falls, to prevent the bad guys in the world from doing something they would regret- such an important deterrence,” said Daines. It’s all about peace through strength. That’s what this base is all about.”

Daines referenced the "Big Beautiful Bill," which outlines funding for defense programs across the country.

That includes key investments in the Sentinel Program, which will involve the replacement of all Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles currently deployed throughout Central Montana with newer Sentinel ICBMs.

The project includes modernizing launch facilities, control centers, and other ground infrastructure throughout the region.

He says, “We made a couple million dollar investments. This bill, passed through President Trump, will be helping us with the Sentinel upgrade," noting the importance these upgrades will have on future generations staying prepared for any threat.

This visit focused on hearing directly from base leadership about the progress of the Sentinel project and the day-to-day needs of the airemn stationed in Great Falls.

Daines, a Republican, says those conversations help guide the work he’s doing in Washington, D.C.

“Montana’s service members play a vital role in our national security and deserve the best, so I am pleased to visit Malmstrom to discuss critical provisions of the Big Beautiful Bill that will help them better fulfill their mission and take care of their families. President Trump proved with the passage of the Big Beautiful Bill that he is committed to restoring our military dominance and I was glad to share relevant updates with the team at Malmstrom. I’ll continue to advocate for Malmstrom’s military priorities and reinforce America’s ‘peace through strength’ strategy to deter our adversaries,” said Daines.



The 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom is responsible for 150 launch facilities – the unmanned silos where missiles are located; and 15 missile alert facilities – where military personnel monitor and operate the system.

They’re spread across a 13,800-square-mile missile field that covers parts of eight counties: Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Judith Basin, Lewis & Clark, Meagher, Teton, and Wheatland.

To support the Sentinel project, leaders are planning two “workforce hubs,” one in Great Falls and one in Lewistown. Each will be around 50 to 60 acres and include housing, dining, medical, and recreational facilities for work crews.