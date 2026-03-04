Air Force conducts test launch of intercontinental ballistic missile

Air Force Global Strike Command conducted a test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with two test re-entry vehicles on March 3, 2026, from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Air Force officials said in a news release that this test launch was scheduled years ago, and is not in response to current world events.

It is a key component of a data-driven program that has been in place for decades, involving over 300 similar tests designed to validate the performance of the weapon system.

The data collected from these routine tests is essential for ongoing and future force development.

This test not only focused on the performance of the ICBM but also the performance of its reentry vehicles, which are primarily used to increase missile effectiveness and overcome enemy defenses.

During the test, the ICBM's two reentry vehicles traveled thousands of miles to a pre-determined target at the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

The long-range flight allows engineers and weapons experts to collect data on the missile's accuracy and reliability, verifying that every component of the ICBM weapon system performs as designed.

Airmen from the 91st Missile Wing at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota provided direct maintenance support, while operators from across all three missile wings (Minot; Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls, Montana; and F.E. Warren AFB in Wyoming) initiated the launch.