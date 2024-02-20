MHP reports deadly crash in Cascade County

The Montana Highway Patrol says that a 43-year old man died in the one-vehicle rollover crash.



The MHP report states the driver of the Honda CRV - the only occupant - was heading east on Fields Road and lost control on the ice-covered road. The vehicle went into a ditch and then back onto the road.

The driver over-corrected and went into a counter-clockwise spin, eventually going off the road and rolling several times.

The driver, who the MHP said was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash and died at the scene.

According to the MHP, alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash.

The name of the man has not yet been released by the Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner.



