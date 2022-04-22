MDT seeks public input on Prospect Ave. project

HELENA — The Montana Department of Transportation wants public input on a proposed project to make Prospect Ave. safer for drivers.

The proposed project would install lighting on an about one mile stretch of Prospect Ave., between Fee St. and Montana Ave., the goal is to create better night driving conditions on that stretch of roadway.

Right now, the project is scheduled for 2024, depending on funding and completion of project development activities.

People can submit comments regarding the project online or through the mail. Mailed comments can be sent to Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls Office at PO Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403.

People can also get more information about the project from Great Falls District preconstruction engineer Jimmy Combs and project design engineer Dan Cunningham. Combs can be reached at 406-788-2773 and Cunningham can be reached at 406-444-7620.