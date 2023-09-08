Man killed in head-on crash in Helena Valley

HELENA — A 55-year-old Helena man died in a two-vehicle head-on crash in the Helena Valley Thursday night.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened about 20 minutes before midnight, near the intersection of Lincoln Road and Ferry Drive.

Investigators say the driver of a GMC Sierra was traveling west on Lincoln Road when his truck veered into the other lane and struck a Ford F-350 going east.

MHP says neither driver was wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Sierra was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver, a 45-year-old Helena man, was taken to St. Peter’s Health with injuries.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the man killed in the crash.

MHP says alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.