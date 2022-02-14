Watch
Man dies in fatal crash near Lincoln

Posted at 4:48 PM, Feb 14, 2022
HELENA — A man died in a semi crash just before 4:00 a.m. Monday Highway 200 near Lincoln.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the semi was westbound about five miles east of Lincoln when the truck drifted off the right side of the road and struck a guard rail.

Investigators say the driver overcorrected, crossed the road and went down an embankment and struck a tree.

The driver was injured but not hospitalized.

A 49-year old male passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

The identity of the passenger has not been released at this time.

