Lyndale Avenue partial closure this weekend

City of Helena
Posted at 6:02 PM, Jul 08, 2021
HELENA — Traffic near the intersection of Lyndale and Benton Avenues in Helena will be significantly impacted this weekend (July 9-11), as crews continue water main work south of Carroll College.

The work being done this weekend will close both westbound lanes of Lyndale Avenue, from North Last Chance Gulch to Park Avenue, starting at 5:00 p.m. on July 9.

Crews hope to complete this phase of work and partially reopen Lyndale to single lane travel by 6:00 a.m. on July 11. Traffic will be limited to a single lane for several weeks following this weekend until the project is complete.

Project completion is anticipated the first week in August. The City will share traffic updates as the project progresses. Residents can contact City Engineer, Jamie Clark, at 406-447-8098 with questions.

