Logan Health donates land for new Montana State University nursing education building

KALISPELL - Logan Health in Kalispell has donated land on their hospital grounds for a new Montana State University nursing education building.

The future new building is made possible thanks to a $101 million investment by philanthropists Mark and Robyn Jones made last year to the university.

“Quality service we want to provide to the community here in the Flathead Valley as well as across Montana, so it’s a way we can invest back in that so, great opportunity,” said Logan Health Chief Nursing Officer April McGauley

A new state-of-the-art educational facility will soon be constructed on Logan Health’s campus in Kalispell as they hope to grow the number of working nurses in Flathead County and across Montana.

“Building that relationship with the nurses at the beginning of their career and helping them be successful to better serve the patient population, it’s an honor,” added McGauley.

McGauley said the hospital employs more than 650 nurses across its campuses statewide, she hopes that number continues to grow once the new facility is constructed. “It’s a way to invest back in the future of nursing.”

MSU spokesman Michael Becker said the new building will be home to all nursing students, allowing hands-on experience for undergraduates and graduate students.

“All programs and services aimed at getting more students into the nursing pipeline and eventually out into the Montana communities to help serve our state,” said Becker.

McGauley said the land donation for the new building is part of an ongoing commitment from Logan Health to increase partnerships with schools across Montana.

“That’s our goal here at Logan Health and that’s what we’re going to continue to do, we’re fortunate to have Montana State University, Flathead Valley Community College, Salish Kootenai College, they all produce amazing nurses, so any way we can partner that’s what we look to do,” said McGauley.

She said the $101 million investment made by Mark and Robyn Jones will pay dividends for decades to come.

“At the end of the day we all at some point or another will need to receive healthcare, so the fact that they did that so that we can continue to improve our nursing across Montana, that’s impressive,” said McGauley.

Becker said a timeline for construction is not known at this time as the project still needs to go through an entire planning and design process.

