Young man dies in rollover crash in Broadwater County

GREAT FALLS— An 18-year old man died in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Broadwater County on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

It happened at about 1:15 a.m. at mile marker 58 along US Highway 12 near the community of Winston.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the young man, who was the only occupant of the Chevrolet Silverado, was eastbound when the pickup truck began to drift off the right side of the road, going into a ditch and hitting a delineator post.

The driver tried to steer back onto the road but over-corrected, sending the truck into a sideways skid across four lanes of traffic.

The truck went into a ditch, and then rolled several times, crashing into a fence, which threw the driver from the vehicle.

He was taken to St. Peter's Health in Helena, where he later died.

His name has not been released at this point.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the young man was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol and speed are suspected as factors in the crash.