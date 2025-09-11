Proposed construction on 11th and Prospect

HELENA — The Montana Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment on a proposal to upgrade a section of 11th Avenue and Prospect Avenue in Helena.

The project area spans from the intersection with Montana Avenue east, ending near the intersection with Gibbon Street in front of Walmart.

Construction is tentatively planned for 2027 or 2028, depending on the completion of the design and the availability of funds.

Construction will include resurfacing of the asphalt and upgraded pavement markings and signage.

Additionally, improvements for pedestrians include installing new flashing crosswalk signage at the Oakes Street and Washington Street crossings on 11th Avenue. Also, select wheelchair ramps will be upgraded throughout the project area.

The purpose of the project is to extend the service life of the roadway and improve accessibility in compliance with current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

MDT is welcoming the public to provide ideas and comments on the proposed project. Comments may be submitted online at this link or in writing to the Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office, PO Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. Comments are for project UPN 10314000.

