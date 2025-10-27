UPDATE: Suspects named in fatal Powell County shooting

UPDATE: 10-27-2025, 10 a.m. — Two people have been charged in a fatal shooting on Thursday evening in Powell County.

Daniel Anthony Grinnell of Deer Lodge was charged with felony counts of deliberate homicide, attempted deliberate homicide and fabricating or tampering with physical evidence, according to Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles. He remains jailed in Deer Lodge on $1 million bond.

Sammantha Grinnell of Deer Lodge was charged with felony fabricating or tampering with physical evidence. She remains jailed on $50,000 bond.

The couple is described as husband and wife.

No further details have been released at this time.

PREVIOUS:

The Powell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that left one woman dead and a man critically injured Thursday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, dispatchers received a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. reporting a gunshot victim on Eastside Road. When deputies arrived, they found a deceased adult female and an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Deer Lodge Medical Center and later airlifted to another hospital.

Deputies say two suspects were taken into custody at the scene. Officials confirmed there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

The Montana Department of Criminal Investigations is assisting with the case.

The sheriff’s office extended its condolences to the families affected by the incident.

