Two men dead, individual involved located after early morning shooting reported in Three Forks

UPDATE: 1/15/22, 9:24 AM - At a press briefing Saturday morning, Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer provided an update on the ongoing homicide investigation in Three Forks.

According to Springer, at 3:30 a.m. a Manhattan Police officer was dispatched after shots were reported. Springer said the parties involved had a prior altercation before the shooting took place. The first public notification went out at 6:45 a.m.

Authorities are not releasing names at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

UPDATE: 1/15/22, 8:05 AM - The individual involved in the early morning shooting in Three Forks has been taken into custody. Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released the following statement:

"All identified involved persons have been located by law enforcement. There are no current threats to the community of Three Forks related to this incident. This is an ongoing investigation and there will continue to be a large law enforcement presence in the Three Forks area for a while."

PREVIOUS:

THREE FORKS - After a report of shots fired early morning on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Three Forks, two men were found deceased.

According to social media post from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 3:28 a.m., there was a report of shots fired near the intersection of 6th Avenue East and Ash Street in Three Forks. Two unidentified adult men were found dead at the scene.

Authorities say the individual involved in the incident is currently at-large. Residents are encouraged to stay in their homes with their doors locked and report any suspicious activity immediately to 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.