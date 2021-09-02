Students at Butte's Highlands College to build part for International Space Station

BUTTE — Students from Butte's Highlands College of Montana Tech will be making parts for the International Space Station.

A representative from NASA spoke with students of Highlands College on Wednesday about how students will be creating camera mounts inside the International Space Station by November. This is the second project the students have done for NASA, after making tape dispensers for astronauts last year.

Project Manager Florence Gold says it's a great learning opportunity for the students.

“The educational part, the self-esteem part, the 'Hey, you built hardware for NASA,' and the part that the students actually can put this on their resume,” said Gold.

Students participating in the project also got to sign a locker top that will be on the space station.