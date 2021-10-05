State officials more than 9,000 residents have received COVID-19 booster

BILLINGS - State health officials with DPHHS report that already more than 9,000 Montanans have received a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

And in light of that, statewide clinics are seeing interest in the COVID-19 booster shots. Monday, that was the case at MSU Billings where officials at RiverStone Health helped to get shots into arms.

Those at the clinic say roughly a hundred people came to get vaccine shots within a two-hour time frame, with the turn out so positive that extra nurses were called in to help administer the shot.

Most were getting their third dose of the Moderna vaccine or the Pfizer booster, but there were also many there opting to get the vaccine for the first time with the Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine also being offered, according to RiverStone Health officials.

MSUB Sophomore Raynell Clancy got the shot at the clinic Monday as another layer of protection for those she cares about.

“I definitely wanted a booster,” she said. “Because part of my family is immunocompromised, and I just want to make sure I'm safe and ready to see them.”

David Nordel also attended the clinic Monday, saying he has a medical condition and wants to stay safe.

“I have a high-risk medical condition that kind of dictates that I should do that, plus it helps out everybody else keeps the numbers where we need to be,” said Nordel.

The CDC says those with ‘high-risk encompasses a lot of groups including those 65 and older, essential workers, those living with essential workers, those living in long-term care, those with an increased risk of infection or serious illness, and those pregnant and nursing.

It comes at a time when Montana reported another five new deaths Monday.

Nordel hopes his third shot will help keep him safe in addition to curbing the virus.

“I did 30 years in the military, so I've had about every shot,” he said. “I've got friends that had the vaccine and had COVID later, and they're very appreciative of the fact that they had a vaccine.”

And Clancy says, she now hopes that those she cares about most will also feel compelled to get the vaccine.

“I think it helps a lot and like a lot of my family and everybody I wish they would just get the vaccine, because I feel like it does help like with the safety of the community.”

