'She’s finally having a good day:' Butte girl battling lung disease gets wish for new hot tub

BUTTE — Five-year-old Maylee Fitzpatrick of Butte doesn’t have many good days, but the day she got her new hot tub was a great day.

“It’s amazing. She needed something hopeful for a long time,” said her mother Kylah Williamson.

The Make-A-Wish group surprised Maylee with a hot tub in her back yard. The child often has to travel for treatment of her interstitial lung disease.

“When she goes to treatment, she plays in the hot tub with her sister and this will allow her to have her very own,” said Make-A-Wish Representative Katie Merrill.

The tub was donated and installed by Mountain Hot Tub of Butte and Bozeman.

“We’ve been around for a long time and we love to give back to our communities and it just sounded like a great opportunity to make a little girl’s day,” said Kelly King of Mountain Hot Tub.

Maylee suffers many aliments due to the disease, so her mother is grateful her daughter will have something to bring her joy.

“It’s nice that she has something like this to help to help, it’s nice that she’s hopeful for a little bit,” said Williamson.

When asked what her favorite part of her new hot tub was, Maylee said, “The bubbles!”

The bubbles are definitely a good part. Maylee's mother says she’s really happy about it because she has a lot of difficult days and today is a good day.

“She’s finally having a good day, it’s finally a great day,” said Willamson.

“Need a hug?,” asked Merrill.

“Yes! Thank you so much,” Maylee’s mom said.