Remembering Redford: Butte actor recalls 'magical summer' working on A River Runs Through It

BUTTE - Legendary actor and director Robert Redford may be gone, but for a Butte man who acted in Redford’s classic Montana flyfishing film "A River Runs Through It," that experience will live forever.

“One of the most magical summers of my life, I would say, was shooting that film. It was really spectacular,” said Rob Cox.

Cox was 21 and a recent graduate of University of Montana when he got the part of Conroy in the film. He didn’t realize how much of a big deal it was until the second day of shooting.

“We sat down to have breakfast and I was having breakfast with Redford and Brad Pitt and Craig Sheffer and I was just, this is the weirdest thing in the world. A week ago I was in college, you know,” said Cox.

Cox said he wasn’t starstruck for too long, because, as a director, Redford made him feel comfortable and respected his input.

“Because he was an actor first, anytime we started shooting, it started with him going, ‘how do you guys see this scene?’ And I always thought that was super cool, like I said, I was just two days out of college, so here’s Robert Redford asking me what I think this scene is all about and how it should go,” he said.

Redford died on September 16, 2025, at his home in Provo, Utah. Though it’s sad news, Cox said Redford’s life will be celebrated for years to come.

“He’s left a really fabulous legacy of film, the Sundance (film festival) will continue, his name is not going to die anytime soon,” said Cox.

Cox as character Conroy in 'A River Runs Through It'