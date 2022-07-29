Outfitters respond to news of Simms acquisition by Vista Outdoor

After an announcement came Wednesday that Vista Outdoor, Inc. agreed to acquire local brand Simms Fishing Products, the fishing community reacts to the news.

Brian McGeehan, owner of Montana Angler in Bozeman, says hearing news of the acquisition didn’t come as a surprise for the local company.

“Simms has long been a successful company in the fishing world and successful companies are always sought after,” said McGeehan. “We’re hopeful that a strong company, a Montana-based company like Simms, is able to still be successful as something that people in Montana are proud of.”

CEO of Vista Outdoor Chris Metz says as a user of Simms products, the acquisition made sense.

“I’ve always just been a fan, an admirer, a user of their product and I always said someday id love to have a closer relationship with them,” he said.

Metz says their presence in Bozeman will grow as Vista Outdoor looks to headquarter their outdoor product business in Bozeman.

“Bozeman has a place that is near and dear to my heart and the company’s heart and so we think the ability to continue to grow our footprint here,” said Metz.

For users like McGeehan, he’s hopeful the brand will continue to build on the foundation they have established.

“We expect the products and services that Simms has provided to be maintained,” said McGeehan.

Metz says once the deal closes, customers can expect the same Simms and more of it.

“Our customers are going to see a bigger presence; Simms is going to see a bigger presence at retail,” Metz said.