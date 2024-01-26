More than 100 people gather for apparent John Mayer concert hoax at Bozeman's Cooper Park

BOZEMAN — More than 100 people showed up at Bozeman's Cooper Park on Thursday, hoping to catch a pop-up concert by acclaimed singer, songwriter, and guitarist John Mayer. The event was promoted on a social media event page—and was apparently a hoax.

"So I saw this on 'The Real Ask Bozeman' Facebook page and thought that I had the exclusive thing," explained Bozeman local Shawn Graves.

"I've heard he does these pop-ups. This is a weird place to do it, so we might just all be catfished," laughed another bystander, Heather Cashman. "I think it's fun. I think it's fun to just see people gathering and it also shows the power of social media."

"I think it's at the very least a nice little community gathering, people get to say hi to each other," Graves said.

Mayer is a Paradise Valley resident, and some bystanders claimed to have seen the artist at a local Bozeman cafe where the event was allegedly conceived.

But despite the large sunny afternoon turnout, the event is being labeled a hoax.

Some residents even stepped in to play music for the large crowd that had gathered.