Montana's largest nonprofit provider of children's mental health services announces new campaign

BILLINGS - As the need for mental health services escalates across Montana, and the state's Medicaid system makes substantial financial cuts to reimbursement of services, Montana's largest provider of youth mental health services, is saying 'It's not time to "step back.'

On Friday, Youth Dynamics, a non-profit behavioral health treatment service focused on trauma-impacted children, announced a $3 million fundraising campaign across the state.

Youth Dynamics CEO Dennis Sulser says the group provides services to more than 2,700 Montana kids in 31 community centers and group homes, located in 19 Montana cities.

Sulser, also a former educator and Billings West High principal, has spent decades with kids, so he’s happy to say recent data from the state of Montana backs up the program’s success.

"Those children that have been studied over the last few years, from our agency that have received case management, 97% of them, while receiving case management, advanced a grade level. There's not graduation rates like that. Nor pass rates, and our kids have a significant emotional disability," said Sulser.

Sulser announced local and state donors have already stepped up to raised $2.1 Million of the $3 Million goal.

Next Monday, Oct. 8, on the Q2 5:30 news, we’ll show you more about the program and where those donations will go to help support Montana kids.

To learn more about Youth Dynamics, or to donate, go to https://www.youthdynamics.org.