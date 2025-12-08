Montana teen returns home after Wyoming Highway Patrol rescue

BILLINGS— A 15-year-old Montana teen has returned home safely after Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers found her on Nov. 22 with two men, traveling across state lines.

According to the patrol’s press release, the FBI was tracking cell phone pings after the men picked her up in Montana. The pings indicated the men were transporting the girl to Oklahoma.

After a trooper identified the suspect car, and the patrol initiated a traffic stop with the help of the Converse County Sheriff’s Office.

The two male suspects were then arrested.

The girl received care from the Wyoming Department of Family Services before returning home to her parents in Montana.

The case is still an active investigation.