Montana State University now requiring masks until at least Oct. 1

BOZEMAN — Montana State University President Waded Cruzado announced in a letter to the MSU community on Thursday that masks will now be required in all "instructional spaces" through at least October 1.

"We have completed two full days of classes of the fall semester and, in this short time, it has become evident that there is widespread disregard for the need to wear face masks in our classrooms," Cruzado wrote.

The MSU president had previously issued a call to action for students, staff, and visitors to recognize the need for masks on campus and voluntarily mask up.

Cruzado's letter states:

Since we are mindful of the fact that there is only one comprehensive hospital facility to meet the medical needs of Gallatin County and its vicinity, at this point the most straightforward way to fulfill our academic obligations at Montana State University is to require face masks in every instructional space inside buildings on campus.



This face mask requirement includes every classroom, laboratory, studio and any other indoor space where an MSU course is taught. It applies to every student and to every MSU faculty and staff member; it is effective from today through Friday, October 1, 2021.



The university will revisit the requirement for wearing face masks in indoor campus instructional spaces and issue new guidance on or before that date, as needed.

MSU students needing special accommodation regarding the face mask requirement while attending a course indoors on campus should contact the MSU Office of Disability Services.

If an MSU employee needs a special accommodation in regard to this requirement, please contact the MSU Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) coordinator.

Cruzado said the university will provide an extension and honor a full tuition and fees refund until Tuesday, August 31, 2021 for any student wishing to withdraw due to the requirement.