Montana State students have mixed reaction to looming TikTok ban in Montana

Montana is set to become the first state in the country to ban the popular app TikTok. So MTN News visited the Montana State University campus to find out how students feel about the potential ban.

“I’m very, very sad. I love TikTok,” says Sydney Wilson, a freshman at Montana State.

MSU students have had mixed reaction hearing that Montana is set to become the first state in the county to ban TikTok, as the bill awaits a signature from Governor Greg Gianforte.

“It’s interesting to be in a state that's considering that, considering how much I use the app and how much all my friends use the app,” says Noah Edwards.

TikTok is banned on state devices in at least 20 other states; Governor Gianforte banned the app on state devices in December. Montana State followed with the ban in January, meaning students have not been able to access the app on campus internet. Students I spoke to are trying to cut the use of the app.

“I kind of have a TikTok addiction, so I feel like it's good for my mental, but I like, need to like, be in the loop of everything,” says Junior Avery Brininger.

Students say most of them spend around one to two hours a day using the app.

“So I don't think it's impacting my schoolwork. I think I've known how to manage my time pretty well for the past couple semesters,” says Edwards.

The sponsors of the Senate Bill 419 say their goal was to protect Montanans' data privacy but students didn’t have the same concern.

“Accessing our into, you know, So it's not like a new thing. Like this is happening every day. Facebook does it. All the companies do. So. You know, I don't know why we're putting TikTok above everything else, like in terms of priority in our security. You know, it's just weird,” says Junior Milus Bailey.

“I think American apps take more data if not equal amounts. I don’t see TikTok as a major threat,” says Edwards.

Some students say they have already gotten rid of the app or might consider cutting their usage.

“I don't really have a point to get it back now. So I'll stick the Instagram reels,” says Freshman Natalie Lyons.

“Well, again, considering it seems I still have it, it won't, I don't think, but maybe I'll delete it eventually when it's like banned,” says Freshman Chole Long.

If Gov. Gianforte signs the bill, the law would go into effect on January 1, 2024.