Montana State marching band readies for Brawl of the Wild, College GameDay

BOZEMAN — When you think of a Bobcat sporting event, it’s hard not to think—and hear— the sound of the Spirit of the West marching band. With College Gameday coming to Bozeman, the anticipation couldn’t be higher.

“There's no opportunity on campus like performing with the marching band,” says Frank, a senior at MSU. “You know you really get to channel your energy — and the blue and gold that runs through your veins and help support all the athletic teams.”

Frank has been a member of the Spirit of the West for four years, and as a senior and drum line major he is eager to step out onto the field to play with his fellow members, especially with the national attention.

“It's a big thing to have that national attention coming into this stadium, and really show all the great things that we're doing here in Bozeman — not only with the football team and all the games we've been winning — but all the other things that MSU has to offer, including what we're doing here with the Spirit of the West,” says Frank.

Frank is not the only member of the band excited about the annual brawl, Silas and Grace are as well.

“I'm just excited, Cat-Griz last year was crazy, and I know it'll be even crazier this weekend,” says Grace, a sophomore and Field leader. “I've only ever seen it in the Griz stadium, and this stadium will just be ringing — with us and everyone else — and I’m just so excited and I know the band is too.”

When Silas heard that the popular pre-game show was heading to MSU, he was stoked!

“It’s something very special, I’m so excited for the privilege to be here for that!” says Silas.

The rivalry, pre-game show, and performing on the field as a team is something that these band members will hold with them for years to come.