Mechanical failure forces a plane down near Manhattan

MANHATTAN — A plane has reportedly made an emergency landing just south of Manhattan Sunday morning.

According to Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Captain Matt Boxmeyer, two people were on board a Piper Cub at the time and no injuries were reported. The landing occurred between Wooden Shoe Road and Churchhill Road, north of Stagecoach Trail Road, south of Manhattan and northwest of Churchhill.

According to the president of Ridgeline Aviation, an aircraft experienced mechanical failure that caused the plane to land in a field south of Manhattan.

" We’re proud of our team and our pilot for handling a challenging morning in a safe and professional way, which resulted without injuries," said Grayson Sperry, President of Ridgeline Aviation. "We are working with the NTSB and the FAA to determine the cause of power loss."

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.