Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel to remain closed for winter 2022-2023, Yellowstone National Park says

Yellowstone National Park (YNP) announced on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 that the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel will remain closed for the winter season, Dec. 2022 through March 2023.

Damage to the hotel's wastewater system from historic flooding in June led to its immediate closure. YNP said in a news release the hotel will not be providing food service and will be closed to overnight guests.

According to YNP, the hotel's gift shop, coffee and beverage service, lobby and ski shop will remain open, and regularly scheduled tours and snowcoach service between Mammoth Hot Springs, Old Faithful and other iconic locations will be available.

A new wastewater treatment system is being built to serve the Mammoth area following a sewer line rupture due to the flooding in June. YNP says, however, the temporary system in place is not ready to support hotel operations for the winter.

YNP anticipates the new system will be complete in time for a reopening of the hotel in spring 2023.

For more information about visiting Yellowstone in winter, visit the park's Explore in Winter web page.