Longtime owner selling Base Camp in Billings

The Base Camp in Billings recently went up for sale as longtime owner Scott Brown retires after 48 years running the store.

The business, which began in Helena in 1975, began as an outdoor store but has expanded into selling clothes, footwear, and other accessories.

Brown looks back on the creation of the store fondly, which for him started with a bold decision to drop out of college only a quarter away from graduating. Brown ended up in Helena painting houses with his friend, and the rest is history.

"I was in Helena painting houses with a friend and noticed Helena didn't have an outdoor store," Brown said at the Base Camp Wednesday morning. "We got an SBA loan and opened the Base Camp. That was in 1975 and I still haven't graduated from college."

College graduate or not, Brown's business exploded and had gained serious popularity within two months.

"We opened late October in 75, and I remember after Christmas it looked like the store was bare," Brown said. "We had literally sold just about everything we had."

And that early momentum only grew. In 1990, Brown and his wife, Deb, added a second location in Scott's hometown of Billings. That building on Grand Avenue is the exact same place where the store stands today.

"My wife and I had been looking at Billings as a second location," Brown said. "We ended up moving here with our two daughters and ended up buying this building that we're still in today."

From then on, the Base Camp has thrived in both Helena and Billings. It has survived a global pandemic, recessions, and even the arrival of big-name stores like Scheels and Ariat. No matter what challenges arose, Brown said he never felt nervous for his store.

"I was young and it was fun," Brown said. "I'm not sure why, but I didn't ever feel worried about the store. It just did well from the beginning."

Brown believes the success is in large part due to the store fitting the Montana lifestyle his loyal customers were after, but he also attributes much of his success to his staff.

"I think the part I will miss the most is meeting these amazing people and working with our great staff," Brown said.

One of those employees is Dianne Morgan. The current GM at the Billings store has worked for the company for 40 years.

"I had worked for the one in Helena, but when Scott and Deb were starting the store they asked if I wanted to help with the one in Billings," Morgan said. "I ended up going with them and I've been here since."

Morgan said the store means a lot to the community because it sells an experience.

"I think we have success because our customers are happy to be here," Morgan said. "We sell adventure. We sell fun."

Morgan also said that the small business atmosphere actually served as an advantage in trying times.

"I think our one big advantage that we have as a small business is the flexibility and that's kept us competitive," Morgan said.

After 48 years, they've been more than just competitive. But Scott is now ready to turn the page to his next adventure: retirement.

"I guess I had maybe hoped that this would take up my entire work life but you never know," Brown said. "I just feel really lucky to have been a part of two great Montana communities."

And he knows exactly what his plans are. Scott and his wife Deb met in the outdoors, so naturally after forming a business around their shared passion, that's where they plan to stay.

"We're pretty much at peace with it and looking forward to having more time to get outdoors and travel," Brown said.